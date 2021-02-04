TAMPA, Fla. — For this year’s Super Bowl, 7,500 health care workers are getting a ticket.

Heather Maltese an ICU nurse at South Florida Baptist in Plant City will be going to game.

“I screamed and jumped up. I was sitting at the dining room table at my house, and my parents were there, and I turned beat red, and couldn't stop screaming and shaking I was so excited,” Maltese said.

She entered in a drawing and was selected. In order to go, she had to have both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have been a Bucs fan since I knew what football was, so I am so excited this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, the fact it’s my home town team I grew up watching and love this is amazing,” she said.

Maltese has been a nurse for 10 years.

“I do take care of COVID patients, every week,” she said. “This year has been really hard for nurses, and I am ICU nurse, so I see the bad part of COVID-19, sometimes the patients don't recover all the time, and you have to be there for families.”

But Maltese says through the tough times the health care workers on the frontlines are doing their best to help as many people as they can.

“This is the career I am know I am choosing to do, and this year has proven that I am proud to be a nurse,” she said.

On Sunday those who proudly call themselves health care workers get to root for the home team.

“Go Bucs, thank you NFL,” Maltese said.

In addition to the 7,500 health care workers attending the game from across the country, there will also be a little more than 14,000 fans at Raymond James Stadium to see the Bucs take on the Chiefs.