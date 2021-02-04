HAMBURG, N.Y. — Chick-fil-A is proposing to build a new restaurant in Western New York.

This one could go on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg next to the Raymour & Flanigan outlet.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant would have a drive-thru and outdoor dining area.

Hamburg town board members raised concerns about traffic during a meeting Wednesday night.

Chick-fil-A will be back in front of the board next month.

If approved, the popular chain would like to be open by fall of next year.

This would be the third Chick-fil-A in Western New York.

Jackie Jags, of Chick-fil-A, Inc., released a statement to Spectrum News, saying:

"We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we hope to serve the Hamburg community in the future, we do not currently have any locations to confirm."