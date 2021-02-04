President Biden will announce the end of U.S. support for offensive operations in Yemen, his National Security Advisor said on Thursday, a Saudi-led conflict that has killed thousands of civilians and wreaked havoc on the country.

What You Need To Know On Thursday, Biden will announce the end of U.S. support for the war in Yemen



The U.S. will end the sale of weapons that have been used in the civil conflict, killing thousads of civilians



Biden will speak about Yemen and other foreign policy priorities at the State Department Thursday afternoon



He will also call for a review of U.S. military deployments around the world, pausing a rollback of troops in Germany that began last year

The move would fulfill a campaign pledge from Biden, whose administration plans to pursue diplomacy to end the overall conflict in Yemen. Biden sees the United States "playing a more active and engaged role" to end the war through talks, Sullivan said at a White House briefing.

President Biden is expected to make the announcement when he speaks at the State Department Thursday afternoon.

Biden is also announcing Timothy Lenderking as his choice for special envoy to Yemen. A person familiar with the matter confirmed the selection, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement. The Gulf-based newspaper The National first reported the pick.

Sullivan said that the White House has so far halted two sales of weapons that were put in motion by the last administration. American-made bombs were a core part of the U.S. support for the Saudi-led offensive, which began under President Obama.

The war in Yemen has led to devastating hunger and human rights abuses in addition to the deadly attacks on civilians.

The end of U.S. support "extends to the types of offensive operations that have perpetuated a civil war in Yemen that have led to a humanitarian crisis," Sullivan said.

Biden’s initial foreign policy priorities aim to establish a position of strength, Sullivan said, which includes revitalizing alliances and "reengaging key institutions and agreements," such as the Paris Climate Accord. The president will first meet with State Department employees Thursday before he speaks.

"He wants to send a clear message that our national security strategy will lead with diplomacy," Sullivan said.

The president will also direct Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to review the U.S. military posture worldwide, which includes a freeze on changes to U.S. deployments in Germany, which the Trump administration moved to cut back last year.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said the president may mention his commitment to the U.S. refugee program in his State Department remarks, but he is not expected to sign an order raising the refugee admissions cap Thursday.

Biden has proposed raising the cap to 125,000, after President Trump set the goal at a historic low of 15,000 last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.