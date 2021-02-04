RALEIGH, N.C. — A new bill is making its way through the legislature to protect bar owners from losing their liquor licenses.

Last month, over 100 private bars in our state lost their liquor licenses because they couldn't pay the fees during the pandemic, which is roughly 10% of the state's private bars.

Gatsby's Pub in Winston-Salem has been closed for almost a year now due to COVID-19 restrictions, and to make things even harder, the ABC Commission took away their license on January 4.

Gatsby's owner, Colbert Seagraves, says that wasn't supposed to happen because bar owners had the option to defer permit fees until 90 days after they reopened.

"The thing about it is it's more of a slap in the face since it's more of a nuisance than anything else," Seagraves explains.

A bill that just passed the House of Representatives on Thursday would stop cancellations like this from happening again during the pandemic.

All those liquor licenses that were taken away have been reinstated, and they will not have to go through the reapplication process.

The bill now heads to the Senate.