ORLANDO, Fla. — This week, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state sent 30,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Florida hospitals to vaccinate people under 65 who have underlying medical conditions.

Now we're learning only 500 people in the AdventHealth Central Florida system are vaccinated as part of this group, after the group asked for many more.

"We did ask the state for 40,000 vaccines, and the state supplied us with 500," Dr. Neil Finkler, AdventHealth Central Florida's chief medical officer for acute care services, said.

AdventHealth has identified thousands of people who are vulnerable for complications if they get coronavirus, he said.

They include organ transplant patients, cancer patients, and adults with Down syndrome.

"Cancer, or the treatment of cancer, can be immunosuppressant, and so these are patients who have compromised immune systems," Dr. Mark Socinski, medical director of the AdventHealth Cancer Institute, said.

AdventHealth said it's now about supply meeting up with demand, as it pushes for more shots of defense.

"We have had multiple requests in to the state,” Finkler said. “We've informed the state we were able to dispense the 500 vaccines very quickly in one day."

Hospital system officials said they hope to eventually open up vaccinations to people with illnesses like lung disease and cystic fibrosis.

For now, people must protect themselves as they have for almost the past year, by avoiding large crowds, social distancing, washing their hands frequently, and wearing masks.

"If it were up to us, we'd vaccinate everybody tomorrow if we could,” Finkler said. “We just don't have that vaccine. Help is on the way. It is coming."

Research from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) indicate that people with comorbidities are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus.

Doctor said it's important to remain patient, and if you're eligible, you'll be notified as soon as more vaccines come in.