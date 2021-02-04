CASHTON, Wis.— A Wisconsin based company is seeing more women rise to the top in what used to be a male-dominated industry.

You’ve probably seen plenty of Organic Valley products at the grocery store. It’s a Wisconsin-based company that's been around for 30 years, but sells organic goods all over the country.

Jaclyn Cardin is one of the women who recently made her way to a VP position within the company. It was a surprise she was excited about.

“I screamed; it was really nice to be recognized,” the new vice president of integrated marketing says.

After being with the company for nearly three years, Cardin says being promoted at a company in the farming industry is something that brought her joy.

“I think it’s really important," she says. "Women bring a new perspective. Diversity at any table is relay important and making sure you are represented well when decisions are being made; I think is paramount to growth."

Cardin joins two other women who now hold executive positions within the company. She is proud to say that Organic Valley's leadership team is 44% women.

“To represent women in leadership and be a voice or perhaps a role model for other women is really meaningful to me. I really enjoy what I do,” Cardin says.

She’s making her mark on the industry and hoping other women will follow in her footsteps.