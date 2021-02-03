AdventHealth says it is beginning to get the coronavirus vaccine to some people who may be under 65 but have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19. Yet some who fit that criteria say they’re still waiting to hear when they’ll be able to get a shot.

What You Need To Know Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 30,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been set aside for younger Floridians



Some medically vulnerable people younger than 65 have been vacinated, but many say they are still waiting



Related: DeSantis Sets Aside 30K COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Younger High-Risk Floridians





Related: Younger Vulnerable Floridians Struggle to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Like so many people, the pandemic has been difficult for Heather Pritsker and her brother Travis.

“The past 10 or 11 months have been a roller coaster for us,” said Pritsker.

Pritsker says daily personal interaction is vital for her brother, who has Down Syndrome.

“That personal touch, that high five, that pat on the back, a hug — that’s what helps him to keep going,” she said. “Over the past 10 months I’ve seen a very steady decline with Travis.”

This week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state sent about 30,000 vaccine doses to hospitals for people who are under 65 but especially vulnerable to the virus.

AdventHealth says it has given about 500 shots to people in several vulnerable groups, including people with Down Syndrome.

A spokesperson for the Down Syndrome Association of Central Florida, which represents many people who are medically vulnerable to complications from coronavirus, said no one they represent has reported getting a vaccine yet.

Orlando Health says its 2,000 doses will be directed towards medically vulnerable patients.

Pritsker says her brother Travis is within the Orlando Health network but hasn’t been contacted yet.

“There’s a lack of clarity from any direction,” said Pritsker. “It’s confusing and extremely frustrating.”

And without the shot, she worries it will be even longer before her brother can slowly get back to the activities that keep him going.

“It’s Travis declining in the life that he has, and I don’t know what the next few months will hold,” said Pritsker.