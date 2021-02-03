ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Following several failed COVID-19 pandemic compliance checks in bars and nightclubs this past weekend, Orange County leaders say they are stepping up enforcement this week and could issue citations.

No specifics were provided on when or where compliance teams will visit because they make unannounced visits.

It’s all about coronavirus safety for Jhon Builes, the host of the Simon Time Trivia Show.

“My big stipulation, no matter how much I needed the work, was I can’t go back if I don’t feel safe,” Builes said.

Builes, known by his stage name Simon Time, has spent more than a decade in bars and restaurants hosting his popular trivia show.

Wanting to keep his family safe and healthy, he’s very particular about the places he works now.

“They have signs up everywhere. Some of them have eliminated tables in the general seating area for trivia. So, the tables are spaced apart.”

But a small percentage of bars and nightclubs in Orange County continue to disregard the rules.

“We’ll keep going out there,” according to Tim Boldig, who leads the strike teams that issue warnings and citations top businesses not requiring masks or social distancing. “We’ll keep visiting.”

A handful of bars are repeat offenders — the Knights Pub near UCF was not in compliance this past weekend — and it’s not the first time.

Boldig said 99 percent of businesses follow the rules, but for those who keep failing, they’ll continue to issue warnings and citations.

“It seems to be working to a certain degree at this point and we’ll keep at it,” Boldig said.

A call to Governor Ron DeSantis’s office to inquire about whether he would throw his support behind local leaders to help them deal with repeat offenders was not returned on Tuesday.