KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Grooming on the go. One business is coming up with a creative way to adapt during the pandemic.

Joshua Gonzalez had five barber shops in Jacksonville but found himself selling them all due to COVID-19. He’s relocated to Kissimmee in hopes of starting his new mobile business. Gonzalez gathered his life-savings and ventured off to create: Bus-Ta Fades, a barber shop on wheels.

He says it suits the needs of some customers who are weary of going out into large public places during the pandemic.

“Ever since I started this bus it feels like I am already getting back into the works, going to people … It’s been non-stop ever since I started the bus. It’s been a blessing,” he said.

Not only does Gonzalez cut hair inside the bus but he also does scalp micropigmentation and tattoo removals.

To find out what part of town he’s in, visit the Bus-Ta Fades Facebook page, or Instagram page.