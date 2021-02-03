Awards season has officially begun, with the Golden Globes announcing their nominees on Wednesday.

The award show will take place on Feb. 28, 2021, with iconic hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler returning to the role after previously emceeing in 2013 and 2015 to widespread acclaim.

This year's show will be held on both coasts, with with Fey live in New York and Poehler in Beverly Hills, according to Variety.

Check out the nominees below:

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

"Emily in Paris" (Netflix)

"The Flight Attendant" (HBO Max)

"The Great" (Hulu)

"Schitt’s Creek" (CBC)

"Ted Lasso" (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”)

Elle Fanning (“The Great”)

Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Best Television Series – Drama

“The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO Max)

“Ozark” (Netflix)

“Ratched” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)

Laura Linney (“Ozark”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Sarah Paulson (“Ratched”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (“Ozark”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Al Pacino (“Hunters”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Normal People” (Hulu/BBC)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“Small Axe” (Amazon Studios/BBC)

“The Undoing” (HBO)

“Unorthodox” (Netflix)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”)

Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”)

Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Normal People”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Bryan Cranston ("Your Honor")

Hugh Grant ("The Undoing")

Jeff Daniels (“The Comey Rule”)

Ethan Hawke (“The Good Lord Bird”)

Mark Ruffalo (“I Know This Much Is True”)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (“Small Axe”)

Brendan Gleeson (“The Comey Rule”)

Dan Levy (“Schitt’s Creek”)

Jim Parsons (“Hollywood”)

Donald Sutherland (“The Undoing”)

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” (Amazon Studios)

“Hamilton” (Walt Disney Pictures)

“Palm Springs” (Neon)

“Music”

“The Prom” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Maria Bakalova (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“French Exit”)

Kate Hudson (“Music”)

Rosamund Pike (“I Care a Lot”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“Emma”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Andy Samberg (“Palm Springs”)

James Corden (“The Prom”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Dev Patel (“The Personal History of David Copperfield”)

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“The Father” (Sony Pictures Classics)

“Mank” (Netflix)

“Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Promising Young Woman” (Focus Features)

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”)

Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”)

Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”)

Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”)

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”)

Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”)

Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”)

Gary Oldman (“Mank”)

Tahar Rahim (“The Mauritanian”)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Bill Murray (“On the Rocks”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Jared Leto (“The Little Things”)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Jodie Foster (“The Mauritanian”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Helena Zengel (“News of the World”)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman”)

David Fincher, “Mank” (Netflix)

Regina King, “One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios)

Aaron Sorkin, “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland” (Searchlight Pictures)

This is a developing story. Check back later for further updates.