The Department of Justice has dropped a case against Yale University filed in October that alleged the educational institution was engaging in discriminatory practices against White and Asian applicants.

The notice of voluntary dismissal was filed in a Connecticut court on Wednesday, marking a reversal of the Trump-era Justice Department decision.

Yale called the lawsuit "baseless" in a statement at the time, saying that its admissions practices are fair and lawful.

"As our country grapples with urgent questions about race and social justice, I have never been more certain that Yale’s approach to undergraduate admissions helps us to fulfill our mission to improve the world today and for future generations," president Peter Salovey wrote.

Salovey said in a statement at the time that Yale would not change its admissions practices as a result of the suit.

The complaint from the Justice Department at the time alleged that Yale was in violation of Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which says, in part, "no person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin, … be subjected to discrimination under any program … receiving Federal financial assistance."

The suit stemmed from "a multi-year investigation into allegations of illegal discrimination contained in a complaint filed by Asian American groups concerning Yale’s conduct."

"All persons who apply for admission to colleges and universities should expect and know that they will be judged by their character, talents, and achievements and not the color of their skin," Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said at the time. "To do otherwise is to permit our institutions to foster stereotypes, bitterness, and division."

