House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) announced that House Democrats will move ahead with a resolution to remove controversial GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments.

CNN reported that Greene had expressed support for the execution of several prominent Democratic lawmakers in 2018 and 2019 via her social media channels; video also recently surfaced of her calling David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, a "coward"

"I spoke to Leader McCarthy this morning, and it is clear there is no alternative to holding a Floor vote on the resolution to remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments," Leader Hoyer wrote in a statement. "The Rules Committee will meet this afternoon, and the House will vote on the resolution tomorrow."

A full House vote is expected Thursday to remove Greene from her assignments on the House education and budget committees. Democrat Reps. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Ted Deutch, both of Florida, and Jahana Hayes of Connecticut introduced the resolution on Monday, saying in a virtual news conference they were aiming to reduce "the future harm that she can cause in Congress," but gave Republicans the opportunity to take action first.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) met with Greene late Tuesday to discuss the bipartisan outcry over her comments and social media activity supporting violence against Democrats and conspiracy theories, including questioning the veracity of school shootings.

Greene responded on Twitter Monday about the attempt to remove her from her committee assignments: "If Democrats remove me from my committees, I can assure them that the precedent they are setting will be used extensively against members on their side once we regain the majority after the 2022 elections."

Greene has come under fire after CNN reported that the Republican freshman congresswoman from Georgia had expressed support for the execution of several prominent Democratic lawmakers in 2018 and 2019 via her social media channels.

Then video surfaced of Greene in 2019 shouting questions at David Hogg, a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, Florida, and calling him a "coward." At the time, Hogg was on Capitol Hill visiting lawmakers to discuss gun control laws.

Media Matters for America reported that Greene liked Facebook posts that called the Marjory Stoneman Douglas and Sandy Hook school shootings “false flag” planned events.

Greene has supported QAnon and a number of other bizarre conspiracy theories. QAnon believes that former President Donald Trump was fighting a secret war against a Democratic-run ring of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. She also reportedly wrote a Facebook post in 2018 claiming that a California wildfire was started by space lasers.

In addition to Greene promoting conspiracy theories, Facebook videos surfaced last year showing she’d expressed racist, anti-Semitic, and anti-Muslim views.

After her election, she seized on Trump's false claims that the election was stolen and cheered on his supporters the day before the Capitol was stormed.

"It’s our 1776 moment!" she posted on the conservative friendly social media platform Parler.

The conspiracy theories about the school shootings especially angered the Democrats behind the resolution. Deutch represents the district where the 2017 Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre, which killed 17 people, took place, and Wasserman Schultz’s district is nearby. Hayes represents the district where the Sandy Hook shooting that left 26 dead occurred in 2012.

“Instead of repudiating her conduct, Republican [Minority] Leader [Kevin] McCarthy has rewarded her with a significant platform to perpetuate these dangerous lies as a member of the House education committee,” Deutch said. “This is not idle political chatter. After Jan. 6, we know what can happen when elected officials amplify dangerous lies and encourage violence.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter, Jaime, was killed in the Parkland shooting, joined the conference call. He called on Greene to disavow her comments and resign from Congress, and he urged Republicans to discipline her.

“If they do not take action today, what we saw on Jan. 6, where lies went unchecked, was only the beginning,” he said, referring to the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Condemnation of Greene's comments have come from both sides of the aisle.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called her embrace of conspiracy theories and "loony lies" a "cancer for the Republican Party."

"Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality," he said. "This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party."

Last week, Pelosi pressed for House Republicans to take action against Greene.

"Assigning her to the education committee, when she has mocked the killing of little children” in Newtown, “what could they be thinking, or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing?" Pelosi said of Republican leaders. "It’s absolutely appalling."

