Mary Tassone, the owner of Tassone's Wine Garden in Baldwinsville, answers the call for an order for takeout. Curbside and delivery have vaulted to 40% of her business.

Delivery apps, like Grubhub, consider themselves marketing platforms. They take a percentage of every sale and an additional amount for delivery



“During a pandemic, owning a restaurant is probably the hardest I’ve worked in all 30 years," said Tassone. "It’s crazy. You’re constantly changing, coming up with new ideas.”

In December, Tassone’s added delivery. Tassone uses Grubhub as her delivery service of choice.

“They do it well," said Tassone. "The convenience of it, the ease of it to transfer in delivery in a fast way, that’s why I chose to bring in a platform like that.”

When an order comes in through Grubhub, Tassone enters it into her system. Then, she gets to work making salads and bagging up bread, waiting for the delivery driver to pick up the food.

The ease of Grubhub comes with a cost. If you order Tassone's through the Grubhub app, Mary says 23% of the cost goes to the delivery service.

“If they would just meet us in the middle and lower some of those fees, it would be more affordable to us while we’re in the rebuilding phases of this industry,” said Tassone.

She's worried about her restaurant's future, and the fees are close to crippling. As of December 1, 2020, more than 110,000 eating and drinking establishments were closed for business temporarily, or for good, according to the National Restaurant Association. Tassone doesn't want herself or her colleagues to add to that statistic.

If you are going to order delivery, order directly from Tassone’s website, she asks. You’ll pay the same price, but it costs her less.

"I know it’s convenient to just open up their app, pick someone, and order," said Tassone. "Take an extra second to go directly to their website and order from them.”