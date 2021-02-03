Well, you've seen the memes all over the Internet.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders wearing those big wool mittens at the Presidential Inauguration two weeks ago caught social media by storm. The pose was evidently so popular, a Cortland business is offering fun “Bernie Mitten Making Classes” over the next few weeks.

Magpie Custom Creations owner Stacey Goldyn specializes in making mittens from upcycled materials.

Goldyn has been wanting to host mitten making classes and the Bernie memes inspired her to do just that. Goldyn said she opened the classes this past weekend and attendees have had a lot of fun with it.

Class sizes are limited and so she's offering at least four more in-person classes, along with two classes via Zoom.

"One of the great things about getting together, and getting creative together, is that people were bouncing ideas off each other, sharing technique, sharing sweaters, and materials. It really makes for a really creative, rich environment," said Magpie Custom Creations Owner Stacey Goldyn.

Goldyn said the classes are about two hours long and the cost is $20 for in-person classes. Two Zoom classes she has scheduled are $25 dollars.

She said you don't have to have much experience making mittens and you can use a machine or do them by hand.

To learn more, you can visit the Magpie Custom Creations Facebook page. Classes are available for this Sunday, February 7 and Thursday, February 11. There will also be classes on February 20 and 21.

For more information you can contact Stacey at 607-591-9652. You can also email her at MagpieCortland@gmail.com