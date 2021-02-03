STOW, Ohio — Spray. Wipe. Repeat.

“There’s no skipping steps with that,” said David Segen, owner of Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders in Stow.

Keeping things clean is Segen’s priority.

“That’s what we need to do to build consumer confidence and to make sure our staff and our customers are safe,” he said.

For the last five years, Segen has owned Bellacino’s Pizza and Grinders.

The family business has been around for 21 years, and like all bars and restaurants - the COVID-19 enforced rules have hurt their bottom line.

“We do a ton of catering business and when you have doctor’s offices and when you have sports teams that you cater for that aren’t hosting events and can’t hold large gatherings, they don’t need catering,” Segen said.

Segen said federal, state, and local loans have helped, but are short-term solutions that are designed to run out.

“You know, when you got those loans they were for eight weeks or for 20 weeks. You know, we’re heading into 52 weeks,” Segen said.

He considers Gov. Mike DeWine’s recent curfew extension a step in the right direction.

“But 10 o’clock was really rough when you own a bar and you’re making last call at 9:15, 9:30 p.m. That’s really, really tough," Segen said.

Bellacino’s offers contactless curbside pickup, takeout, delivery and dine-in.

But Segen said the restaurant’s current 60 percent capacity isn’t sustainable.

“No. I mean at some point, you know, we have to get back to normal and we have to get back to inviting people in and feeling safe coming out,” Segen said.

The city of Stow wants to encourage people to support local. In partnership with Western Reserve Hospital, the “Safe Dine-In Pledge” aims to build customer confidence by showing it is safe to venture out for a bite.

“I think it’s a wonderful idea. We like to support local, especially now,” said Amanda Lee, a Stow resident.

The stamp of approval from medical professionals, city leaders, and business owners makes diners like Lee feel safer.

“It’s like somebody else has done the vetting for me,” Lee said.

As a restaurant owner, Segen said it hasn’t been easy keeping up with the ever-evolving pandemic.

“You have times where we have a Summit County Stay-at-Home order. OK, so where do we find that balance? You’ve got the county telling you to stay at home, but we’ve got bars, restaurants and local establishments asking you to come out and dine in,” Segen said.

Despite the uncertainty, Segen said the community’s support has remained strong.

“We’re going to come out of this OK. Obviously, we got knocked down a little bit, but we’ll get back up. So, I hope that people will continue to support local. That’s been our message since back on March 16 when this happened and it will continue to be our message until we’re on the other side of this,” Segen said.