Uber on Tuesday announced the ride-sharing app has inked a deal with alcohol delivery service Drizly, purchasing the company for a combined $1.1 billion in stocks and cash.

The acquisition, which is subject to regulatory approval, is expected to close within the first half of the year, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi wrote in a statement. Once the transaction is complete, Drizly will be a “wholly owned subsidiary of Uber.”

“Wherever you want to go and whatever you need to get, our goal at Uber is to make people’s lives a little bit easier,” Khosrowshahi wrote in part. “That’s why we’ve been branching into new categories like groceries, prescriptions and, now, alcohol.”

Drizly was co-founded by Cory Rella and Justin Robinson in 2012, and has since expanded to over 1,400 cities across the United States and Canada. The company partners with local liquor and grocery stores in each city with on-demand delivery for its customers, offering everything from pre-mixed beverages to party supplies.

Once Uber’s acquisition of Drizly is complete, customers will be able to access Drizly’s services on the UberEats platform — meaning users will be able to apply Uber’s rewards and subscription programs to Drizly purchases. Uber will also maintain the standalone Drizly app, the company said Tuesday.

“Cory and his amazing team have built Drizly into an incredible success story, profitably growing gross bookings more than 300 percent year-over-year,” Khosrowshahi said of Uber’s decision to acquire Drizly. “By bringing Drizly into the Uber family, we can accelerate that trajectory by exposing Drizly to the Uber audience and expanding its geographic presence into our global footprint in the years ahead.”

Drizly CEO and co-founder Cory Rellas also expressed his support for the decision in a statement, writing that he and his colleagues are “thrilled to join a world-class Uber team” in order to accelerate the companies’ missions.

“Drizly has spent the last 8 years building the infrastructure, technology, and partnerships to bring the consumer a shopping experience they deserve,” Rellas wrote in part. “It’s a proud day for the Drizly team as we recognize what we’ve accomplished to date but also with the humility that much remains to be done to fulfill our vision.”

The deal marks Uber’s latest expansion into delivery markets beyond food. In late January, the company announced a new partnership with prescription delivery company Nimble across New York City, following a successful pilot program with the pharmaceutical startup across Dallas, Austin and Houston, Texas. UberEats users in the partnering cities are able to add, update, or transfer prescriptions from their neighborhood pharmacies directly from the app.