Memorial services are now set for Richard Hall, the last known Tuskegee Airman living in Central Florida.

The 97-year-old died last week, leaving a lasting legacy of bravery, service and sacrifice.

U.S. Marines Vietnam Veteran and veterans liason Fred Robinson says it was an honor to call Hall a friend.

“He gave me the honor and the privilege to be a part of his life,” Robinson said.

Hall risked his life serving in WWII. But when back home, he and other African-Americans still faced pervasive segregation.

“They came back home to that, but they wanted to prove and open the doors for other minorities and African-Americans to have the opportunity to go into the military,” Robinson said. “And they could stand on their shoulders and what they achieved.”

They may have faced discrimination at home, but they were heroes at war.

Hall and other Tuskegee Airmen made it possible for the U.S. to get safely into enemy territory by acting as escorts for B-17 bombers over Germany.

“All I can say is they were icons, and everyone played a part for the major goal - which is equality - to prove they could do it once given the opportunity,” Robinson said.

Hall grew up in Winter Park after his family moved to Central Florida when he was just a baby.

He devoted his life to defending America.

“He served during WW II, came home - there was still segregation,” Robinson said.

“He served during Korea – still segregation - and then Vietnam. So what does that tell you about the conviction and passion of who he was?”

In 2015, the Hannibal Square Heritage Center in Winter Park honored Hall with a life-size sculpture of him, which still stands in front of the center.

“It’s just direct impact for the current generation, our future generations as to what actual history – living history – looks like and what we get to learn from it,” said Barbara Chandler, Hannibal Square’s Manager.

But those living opportunities are quickly fading. Hall’s death reminds us only a few Tuskegee Airmen are still living.

“We’re actually losing them daily unfortunately,” Robinson said.

All the more reason to never forget what they taught us.

“To honor their legacy, because not only are they heroes, they’re legends,” Robinson said.

A public viewing for Richard Hall is set for this Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 7p.m. at Mt. Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Winter Park.

A graveside service – which will be livestreamed - is set for Saturday.

You can find more information on Hall’s services here.