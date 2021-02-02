OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – For the first time in Osceola County history, a teenager will be serving on an advisory board.

Meet Noah Ziegler, a sophomore at NeoCity Academy and the youngest member of Osceola County’s library advisory board.

Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb, who appointed him, said that for this particular board you don’t have to be old enough to be a registered voter.

“So having that student perspective as to the types of programs and things we can do to attract more students there, is going to be beneficial in my mind,” Grieb said.

Grieb met Ziegler at a food distribution event in Marydia. It allowed the student to share his interests in government.

“My mother actually once called it once a dying unicorn… I believe the library is a great asset to the county and it can do more than just books,” Ziegler said.

Members serve the library advisory board for two years. Their role is to advise county commissioners on different issues involving the library system.