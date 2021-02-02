MILWAUKEE — Summerfest 2021 has officially been delayed.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. announced that Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance will be moved from its original June 2021 dates to Sept. 2 – 4, 9 – 11 and 16 – 18. The festival will continue to run for three consecutive weekends, as previously announced.

The new dates were announced in order to give state health officials more time to vaccinate the public.

“While the progress made through the vaccine rollout is encouraging, we believe it is in the public’s best interest to hold the festival in September to give government leaders and healthcare organizations enough time to distribute the vaccine,” said Don Smiley, President & Chief Executive Officer of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. “We will continue to work diligently with civic officials and healthcare professionals as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors and sponsorship partners this summer. Our team is excited to get back to what we do best, as soon as possible.”

Officials are working to reschedule American Family Insurance Amphitheater concerts and will provide updated concert information within the coming weeks.

All 2020/2021 general admission tickets will be honored over these new dates, including digital tickets, UScellular™ Power Passes, multi-day passes, or promotional tickets received through a Summerfest partner or as a donation.

We are excited to get the live music industry back in action and to welcome fans back, but in order to allow healthcare professionals more time to distribute the vaccine, Summerfest 2021 will be held September 2-4, 9-11 & 16-18. Save those dates, and we'll see you in September! pic.twitter.com/pg0Dh93Aj0 — Summerfest (@Summerfest) February 2, 2021

Only tickets purchased from Summerfest.com or Ticketmaster.com will be eligible for refunds.

The upcoming edition of the festival will introduce three new major amenities to the public, including the new $51.3 million American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park, and the new Generac Power Stage. All three capital projects will be completed by June 2021 and may be opened prior to Summerfest in September.

