The last time it happened, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called it an explosive success. That was back in December.

On Tuesday, another Starship exploded after, what appeared to be, a flawless test flight after launching from Texas.

What You Need To Know

  • Starship explodes on landing after test flight in Texas

  • It was the second time the spacecraft blew up in three months

  • Starship is designed to bring humans and cargo to the moon and Mars

The spacecraft flew to an altitude of about six miles before attempting a controlled descent back to the ground. That’s when it ran into trouble.

Much like last time, the rocket came down hard, exploding in a massive fireball on impact.

Starship maneuvers for landing after test flight in Texas on February 2, 2021 (SpaceX/YouTube)

In November, the top portion of a Starship exploded during a ground test at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility.

One of the Starship's production facilities is located in Cocoa Florida, and Elon Musk paid a visit back in August.

Starship is ultimately designed to be a reusable rocket that can bring humans and large amounts of cargo to the moon and eventually to Mars. 

In fact, Musk has called it the "gateway to Mars."

 