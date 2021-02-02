The last time it happened, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called it an explosive success. That was back in December.

On Tuesday, another Starship exploded after, what appeared to be, a flawless test flight after launching from Texas.

What You Need To Know Starship explodes on landing after test flight in Texas



It was the second time the spacecraft blew up in three months



Starship is designed to bring humans and cargo to the moon and Mars

The spacecraft flew to an altitude of about six miles before attempting a controlled descent back to the ground. That’s when it ran into trouble.

Much like last time, the rocket came down hard, exploding in a massive fireball on impact.

Starship maneuvers for landing after test flight in Texas on February 2, 2021 (SpaceX/YouTube)

In November, the top portion of a Starship exploded during a ground test at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility.

One of the Starship's production facilities is located in Cocoa Florida, and Elon Musk paid a visit back in August.

Starship is ultimately designed to be a reusable rocket that can bring humans and large amounts of cargo to the moon and eventually to Mars.

In fact, Musk has called it the "gateway to Mars."