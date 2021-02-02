The last time it happened, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called it an explosive success. That was back in December.
On Tuesday, another Starship exploded after, what appeared to be, a flawless test flight after launching from Texas.
What You Need To Know
- Starship explodes on landing after test flight in Texas
- It was the second time the spacecraft blew up in three months
- Starship is designed to bring humans and cargo to the moon and Mars
The spacecraft flew to an altitude of about six miles before attempting a controlled descent back to the ground. That’s when it ran into trouble.
Much like last time, the rocket came down hard, exploding in a massive fireball on impact.
Starship maneuvers for landing after test flight in Texas on February 2, 2021 (SpaceX/YouTube)
In November, the top portion of a Starship exploded during a ground test at SpaceX's Boca Chica facility.
One of the Starship's production facilities is located in Cocoa Florida, and Elon Musk paid a visit back in August.
Starship is ultimately designed to be a reusable rocket that can bring humans and large amounts of cargo to the moon and eventually to Mars.
In fact, Musk has called it the "gateway to Mars."