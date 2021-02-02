ORLANDO, Fla. — Marytza Sanz, CEO of Latino Leadership, is using her own experience with the coronavirus pandemic to help others in the Hispanic community. Central Florida woman is doing what she can to help the Hispanic community get through the pandemic.

Last summer, Sanz, 62, was hospitalized for more than a month because of the coronavirus.

“I was intubated in a coma,” Sanz said. “The medical experts got to the point that they thought I wasn’t going to make it but my husband and daughter said ‘Yes, she’s a strong woman and she will come back.'”

Sanz proved her family right.

“I remember July the 1st coming out of my coma, waking up in a hospital, I didn’t know where I was,” she said. “My hands were so swollen. I didn’t even know how to hand a phone.”

Sanz needed therapy to relearn how to walk when she returned home.

She now utilizes her nonprofit to make sure others are able to battle with the coronavirus.

In the Latino Leadership parking lot, at 8617 E. Colonial Drive, in Orlando, her nonprofit administers free coronavirus testing for adults and children.

“Why? Because the children can be the ones who bring the COVID to your home,” Sanz said. “They don’t know the symptoms.”

Latino Leadership gave free plush toys for children who take the test.

Her nonprofit also launched a campaign to vaccinate more Hispanic seniors and health care workers.

On Sunday, Latino Leadership helped vaccinate 500 people with their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for free.

“For me, it’s not anymore the COVID vaccine,” Sanz said. “For me, it’s the hope vaccine.”

She said they started the plans to administer the second dose.

As of Tuesday, 1.7 million Floridians have been vaccinated but only 8% of them are Hispanic according to the Florida Department of Health.