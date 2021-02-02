Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who was killed during the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, will lie in honor on Tuesday at the Capitol Rotunda.

"The U.S. Congress is united in grief, gratitude and solemn appreciation for the service and sacrifice of Officer Brian Sicknick," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said in a statement released last week. "The heroism of Officer Sicknick and the Capitol Police force during the violent insurrection against our Capitol helped save lives, defend the temple of our democracy and ensure that the Congress was not diverted from our duty to the Constitution. His sacrifice reminds us every day of our obligation to our country and to the people we serve."

"On behalf of the House of Representatives and the Senate, it is our great privilege to pay tribute to Officer Sicknick with this lying-in-honor ceremony," the Congressional leaders wrote. "May this ceremony and the knowledge that so many mourn with and pray for them be a comfort to Officer Sicknick’s family during this sad time."

There will be a ceremonial arrival at 9:30 p.m. on the East Front of the Capitol, and a viewing will begin shortly after.

Members of Congress can attend the viewing on Wednesday morning, after which there will be a ceremonial tribute from lawmakers to the fallen officer.

Sicknick will then be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.

Growing up in New Jersey, Sicknick always wanted to be a police officer. He enlisted in the National Guard just months after graduating high school, where he deployed to to Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan, before joining the U.S. Capitol Police in 2008.

He served proudly until his death at the hands of a pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, which stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers certified the results of November's election, believing the then-president's claims of election fraud.

"His brother told me, 'Brian did his job,'" John Krenzel, the mayor of Sicknick’s hometown of South River, New Jersey, said.

"Officer Sicknick gave his life protecting the United States Capitol, and by extension, our very democracy, from violent insurrection," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. "His needless murder at the hands of a mob bent on overthrowing the Constitution he had dedicated his life to upholding is shocking. It is my fervent hope that the rioters whose actions directly contributed to his death are quickly identified and brought to justice."

Sicknick's family said that he loved rooting for the the New Jersey Devils hockey team and spent his spare time caring for rescued Dachshunds.

He is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Sandra Garza, along with his parents, Charles and Gladys Sicknick, and his two brothers, Craig and Ken.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick was 42.