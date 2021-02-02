Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, one of the world's largest companies, announced that he will be stepping down as CEO of the company that he established nearly 30 years ago.

Andy Jassy, who heads up of Amazon Web Services, the company's successful cloud computing business, will succeed Bezos as the company's CEO.

Bezos said in a letter to employees that he will transition to Executive Chair in Q3 of 2021.

"I’m excited to announce that this Q3 I’ll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO,” Bezos wrote in the letter. "In the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known inside the company and has been at Amazon almost as long as I have. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my full confidence."

Bezos noted that in his new role, he will "have the time and energy I need to focus on the Day 1 Fund, the Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and my other passions."

"I’ve never had more energy, and this isn’t about retiring," he added. I’m super passionate about the impact I think these organizations can have."

“Amazon is what it is because of invention. We do crazy things together and then make them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more,” Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, said in a statement.

"If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal," Bezos added. "People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at our financial results, what you’re actually seeing are the long-run cumulative results of invention. Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition."

Bezos founded Amazon in 1994; the company opened for business on July 16, 1995, as an online bookstore – Bezos turned it into a multi-billion dollar conglomerate that now sells just about everything.

In the process, Bezos became one of the world’s richest people, as well as one of the world's biggest philanthropists. He made the single-largest charitable contribution of 2020, a $10 billion gift to help fight climate change.

