House Democrats have formally made their case against former president Donald Trump, accusing him of stirring his supporters "into a frenzy" at a rally ahead of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, laying the blame for the deadly riot directly at his feet.

The former president faces trial for his role in the deadly riot, with Democrats accusing him of aiming his supporters "like a loaded cannon" at the Capitol, as well as the lawmakers inside who were doing their consitutional duty of certifying the results of the November election.

“If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be,” the nine House Impeachment Managers argue in a pre-trial legal brief filed Tuesday.

Five people were killed in the deadly riot, including U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.

The managers argue that the former president's speech is not protected under the First Amendment; rather, they argue that his incitement of violence in an attemt to overturn the election results was "a direct assault on core First Amendment principles," and "holding him accountable through conviction on the article of impeachment would vindicate First Amendment freedoms."

"His conduct endangered the life of every single Member of Congress, jeopardized the peaceful transition of power and line of succession, and compromised our national security,” the impeachment managers wrote. "This is precisely the sort of constitutional offense that warrants disqualification from federal office."

Trump's defense team is set to file their response on Tuesday as well ahead of the trial, which begins on Feb. 9.

Defense attorney David Schoen seems to have previewed some of what the former president's arguments might be in the trial on Fox News Monday night, slamming the case as needlessly divisive and branding it "the most ill-advised legislative action that I’ve seen in my lifetime."

Schoen, a criminal defense and civil rights lawyer, called impeachment "the weapon they’ve tried to use against him," referring to Democrats, and said that barring Trump from running for office again is "about as undemocratic as you can get."

The Constitution says that disqualification from office is valid punishment for an impeachment conviction.

"This is not a case where elections alone are a sufficient safeguard against future abuse; it is the electoral process itself that President Trump attacked and that must be protected from him and anyone else who would seek to mimic his behavior," the brief says.

