From mixing to bottling, the detail in every step at St. Lawrence Spirits Distillery in Clayton is just as important as the next. It's what it believes makes an award winning spirit.

What You Need To Know St. Lawrence Spirits in Clayton is a farm-based distillery which grows its own mill and uses the St. Lawrence River as its water source



The distillery recently opened a tasting room in downtown Clayton



The distillery has won numerous awards including the Governor's cup and has been named the New York State Distillery of the Year twice

"We mill as we need the grain, so nothing is milled in advance. It's the freshest we can get. It kind of ties you into the process and gives you a bit more pride in what you're doing," Head Distiller Bill Garrett said.

Some of those steps just take a bit longer than others. While some spirits here at St. Lawrence Spirits are bottled right away, whiskies and bourbons are stored in these barrels for years, helping them get that specific color and have that specific taste.

"There's a lot of sugars and stuff that are soluble in alcohol that require time to dissolve and become part of the spirit," Garrett said.

It's a science Bill and his father Jody have been crafting for years.

"This is the mighty St. Lawrence River. It's St. Lawrence Spirit's only water source," said Garrett from the distillery's patio overlooking the river.

In return for the water, the Garrett's use proceeds to ensure its health.

"Part of our sales also go back to the Save the River Foundation, so we're taking some of the water and returning some of the proceeds to help keep it clean," Garrett said.

It is a recipe that seen the company take off in recent years. It's become so popular it has built a new tasting room in downtown Clayton.

"Without those, it makes it very difficult to get our product out there and your name brand out there," Jody Garrett said.

It's inside that room where people buy bottles, swag, and, of course, taste. It's that taste that seen St. Lawrence Spirits not only fill its tasting room with people, but with medals, trophies, and awards. It has won New York State's Distillery of the Year two years running.

"With our mantra that we're going to be the best we can be and make sure of that, this just proves that the hard work and desire can be achieved. You've just got to set your mind to it," Jody said.

It's exactly what so many in the North Country, distilleries and wineries are yes, striving to achieve, but also happy when a local business does do so well. It brings attention to the entire region and when people come, they often want to make more than one stop.