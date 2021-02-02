MAHONING VALLEY, Ohio — A couple sweet shops in Mahoning Valley are giving customers the chance to customize their own creations. The do-it-yourself projects are stopping the pandemic from taking a bigger bite of their business.

What You Need To Know One Hot Cookie and OH Donut Co. started delivering decorating kits to keep sales flowing during the pandemic



Cookie and donut decorating kits include cookies or donuts, icing and toppings



The businesses are owned by a mother/daughter team



One Hot Cookie has a sweet following.



"I love the Fruity Pebbles cookie," said Alyssa Testa. "I don't know what it is about it, but I'm obsessed with it."



Customers come to the Boardman location for its decidedly different desserts.



But the pandemic created some challenges for business owner Bergen Giordani. She owns One Hot Cookie and OH Donut Co. with her daughter Morgen Chretien.



"We were able to quickly pivot because we already had our online system in place," she said.



Online ordering allows customers to experience their treats from the safety and comfort of home.



"We wanted you to be able to create this magic at home because we know staying at home is one of the things that's very important these days," Giordani said.



They developed cookie decorating kits and hot cocoa bomb building kits.



Next door, OH Donut Co. started selling donut decorating kits.



"We turned into almost like Amazon during the shutdown," said Chretien. "We delivered 200-300 donut kits every weekend."



The mother/daughter duo is sharing a taste of their traditions with the community through their businesses.



"Growing up, it was just her and I, and we couldn't always afford going out to eat," said Chretien. "But we always tried to do something like going out to dessert or getting an ice cream cone. We always made dessert a big deal."



Treating yourself with a reminder to enjoy the sweeter things in life.



"Life's hard, but cookies are fun," said Chretien.



One Hot Cookie ships treats nationwide. OH Donut Co. baked goods are available for delivery in the immediate area. For more information, or to place an order, visit their websites.