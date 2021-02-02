A Barstool flag now hangs in the window at the Atlas Pub and Kitchen in Chicopee. It's a sign of hope after the business received life-changing help from The Barstool Fund.

William Herchuck owns The Atlas Pub and Kitchen. It was passed down to him from his father. Now, William's sons Matt and Jason help run the pub.​



"It means the world to us, I don't know where we would be if we didn't get the help," said Matt Herchuck.

A month ago, Spectrum News 1 caught up with the family after Barstool chose them to receive funds to help keep their business alive.

"My father is a prideful person," said Matt Herchuck. "He would've done everything he could to keep the doors open, but at the same time it was a struggle, so getting the help was huge for us."

Since they started receiving money, they said it has been business as usual and they have been able to bring back employees.

"It's definitely important to have our staff back and working," said Jason Herchuck. "They have had tough times over the past year now."

Although things aren't back to normal, the mood has shifted.

"The atmosphere around here was just buzzing, it was just the word around town, people talking about it, sharing it around social media," said Matt Herchuck.

Now Atlas is hopeful with loosened COVID-19 restrictions allowing them to stay open later, some of their regular customers will come back.

"The patrons are very important to us and keep us going. They are a very loyal crowd," said Jason Herchuck.

To date, The Barstool Fund has helped more than 219 businesses and has raised more than $34 million.