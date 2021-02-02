White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stressed the urgency of passing a robust COVID-19 relief package on Tuesday, saying President Joe Biden has a few “bottom line” requirements he will not give up in search of bipartisan agreement.

Biden met with a group of ten GOP senators on Monday evening to discuss these requirements, meeting for over two hours in the Oval Office in a conversation Psaki described as “an exchange of ideas" and not a forum for Biden to “make or accept an offer."

Biden’s plan calls for an additional $1.9 trillion in federal spending, which Psaki confirmed Tuesday afternoon is still the federal government’s standing target. The group of GOP senators are calling for about $618 billion in federal spending.

The two sides are far apart, with the Republican senators focused primarily on the health care crisis and smaller $1,000 direct aid to Americans, and Biden leading Democrats toward a more sweeping rescue package to shore up households, local governments and a partly shuttered economy.

The goal is to have COVID-19 relief approved by March, when extra unemployment assistance and other pandemic aid expires, testing the ability of the new administration and Congress to deliver, with political risks for all sides from failure.

While Psaki delivered the briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Biden was participating in a virtual meeting with Democratic lawmakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. According to Schumer, Biden told the assembled lawmakers that the GOP lawmakers put forward a package that was “way too small,” a message the president also delivered to Republicans last night.

Psaki confirmed that Biden does not think the $618 billion proposal contains sufficient funding to provide direct relief to most Americans, safely reopen schools, and ramp up the pace of vaccinations — components of a relief package that “are all a priority to the president,” Psaki said Tuesday.

“The price of the package was not determined for shock value, but to address the dual crises we're facing,” Psaki told reporters, adding: “The size of the package was determined, of course, in consultation with members on the Hill, but also based on the recommendations of economists, on health experts. And that's how we came up with that number.”

Psaki would not go into detail about the ongoing negotiations surrounding the relief package, telling reporters the administration is “not going to negotiate from here or, frankly, in public.”

Still, the administration remains optimistic that a bipartisan coronavirus relief package will be reached through the reconciliation process.

On Tuesday, the Senate voted along party lines (50-49) on a motion to proceed to budget resolution, a key step that kicks off the reconciliation process for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

This motion will be followed by 50 hours of debate, after which the "vote-a-rama" process, which includes Senators voting on dozens of amendments, can begin.

In order to pass a bill through Congress, most legislation typically requires a simple majority vote in the House and 60 votes in the Senate. But Democrats drafted a budget reconciliation bill that would start the process to pass Biden’s coronavirus relief package with a simple 51-vote Senate majority — rather than the 60-vote threshold typically needed in the Senate to advance legislation.

“As we look to the weeks ahead, Republicans can engage and see their ideas adopted,” Psaki said. “At any point in the process, a bipartisan bill can pass on the floor. So just creating the option with a budget resolution does not foreclose other options.

Psaki added that “Republican ideas can be adopted during the reconciliation negotiations and it's likely several bipartisan ideas may be, or we're certainly hopeful of that.”

Psaki noted that although Biden wants a bipartisan package, the president’s worry is “not going too big, it is going too small,” and as such is extremely hesitant to allow for significant cuts during the negotiations process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.