New analysis of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data by the Alzheimer’s Association shows a major increase in deaths of people with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia during the pandemic.

Nationally, the association said the country saw a 16.2% increase in deaths, compared to the five-year average. That equals more than 38,000 deaths between January and November of 2020.

In Florida, the association said the increase was 18.2% or nearly 3,000 more deaths than expected of people suffering Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia.

Experts believe lack of testing at the time means some of those people may have died of undetected COVID-19. Other factors include isolation of residents in long-term care and a drop in quality of care due to overworked staff.

“Isolation is a real thing,” said Michelle Branham, Vice President of Public Policy for the Alzheimer’s Association in Florida. “It causes anxiety and depression.”

Branham said the hope now is the data will serve as motivation to change policy industry wide.

“One of those is looking at our long-term care facilities because COVID cast a really extreme spotlight on how we manage care,” Branham said. “The Alzheimer’s association is advancing legislation this session to really look at education and training at long-term care facilities.

Senate Bill 634 and House Bill 309, both introduced last month, deal with dementia-related staff training to improve quality of care. Along with backing the new legislation, Branham said the association is also advocating for funding for in-home or community-based respite care services included in the Governor’s budget recommendation.