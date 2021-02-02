OCALA, Fla. — A Marion County A-Plus Teacher learned early on that libraries can be the perfect place to spark a love for reading. Christopher Lanza is the librarian at Ward-Highlands Elementary School in Ocala where he's created a magical space for children to find the perfect book.

Lanza says, "I tell them that once you guys get reading down you can learn anything. Right now they're growing up an at amazing time where information is everywhere." Lanza adds, "Normally my library is hustling and bustling." But the coronavirus pandemic means they've had to make some modifications. Still there's a lot to see and do and Lanza is always happy to help. He says, "From media lessons, to checking out books, to prizes for earning the most reading points, just squeezing it all into that time that I get to see them in a week which with eight hundred kids is a lot."

Lanza says he was just a kid himself when he discovered his own love of reading thanks to his aunt who was a librarian.

Lanza can still remember the excitement he felt receiving his first library card. He adds, "I must have been nine or ten when we first got it and I remember I felt so important I made my mom take me to the store and I spent my birthday money and I had to buy a wallet just to hold it."

It's that same joy he creates for his students these days.

Lanza says he knows a lot of librarians who would say if you don't return your library book you can't have another one but he says he is always willing to give kids a second chance because things happen. He adds, "I never let a kid leave here without a library book."