A winter storm is walloping the eastern United States on Monday morning into Tuesday, with as much as a foot of snow expected by Monday evening in many states.

The storm is shutting down vaccination sites and snarling other pandemic-related services



The snow forced President Biden to postpone a speech at the State Department, as well as a Senate vote on Biden's DHS secretary nominee





Instead of snow days from work and school, this storm is shutting down vaccination sites and snarling other pandemic-related services.

Lara Pagano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the Associated Press that the storm will be a "pretty slow mover" – the heaviest snowfall in many areas is expected between midmorning / afternoon Monday and early Tuesday morning.

"It’s going to be a prolonged event," Pagano told the AP.

As of Monday morning, some areas had already gotten 3 to 5 inches of snow, with 6 inches in parts of Pennsylvania, she said. In parts of New Jersey, 7 inches already was reported as of Monday morning.

In-person learning was canceled in school districts across the Northeast on Monday, and many COVID-19 vaccination sites were closed.

NYC mayor Mayor Bill de Blasio ordered people to stay off the roads Monday as the city faces heavy winds and snow.

"The bottom line here is stay off the roads," he said at his daily press briefing on Monday. "It’s not just me giving you advice. It is a specific order of the city government. We are in a local state of emergency."

Remote learning is in place across all grade levels Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, schools will open their doors again, he said.

With schools closed, food distribution will also be canceled. They’ll resume again on Wednesday.

Vaccine appointments at city vaccination sites have also been postponed Monday and Tuesday and will be rescheduled at a later day.

"The storm is disrupting our vaccination effort," he said. "We need to keep people safe. We don’t want folks especially seniors going out in unsafe conditions to get vaccinated."

He said he’s confident in the city’s efforts to quickly reschedule canceled appointments once vaccinations pick up again on Wednesday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency throughout New York City, Hudson Valley, and Long Island, encouraging New Yorkers to avoid all unnecessary travel.

"This storm is no joke and the main concern right now is that the expected snowfall rate of two inches per hour this afternoon creates an extremely dangerous situation on our roadways," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "When snow is falling that quickly, it makes it very difficult for plows to keep up with it."

Cuomo also issued an advisory for commuters and travelers, announcing that if the snow continues to fall at the expected rate of two to three inches per hour, above ground subway services, the Long Island Railroad, and Metro-North could be delayed or stopped. A number of major roadways, including the Long Island Expressway and I-84 could also face travel bans.

The governor encouraged essential travelers to take extreme caution and get to their destination before noon.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency on Sunday and closed all state government offices for nonessential personnel.

Hundreds of flights were canceled at the region’s major airports on Monday. New York's LaGuardia airport canceled all commercial flights on Monday, officials wrote on Twitter.

— LaGuardia Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@LGAairport) February 1, 2021

As of early Monday morning, New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport canceled 75% of flights.

— Newark Liberty Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@EWRairport) February 1, 2021

New York's JFK International Airport canceled about 85% of its flights.

❄#WinterStormOrlena Update:



— Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) February 1, 2021

Amtrak canceled all Acela service between Boston and Washington and Pennsylvanian service between New York and Pittsburgh. Amtrak’s Northeast Regional, Keystone Service and Empire Service were operating on limited or modified schedules.

All New Jersey Transit trains and buses were suspended, except for the Atlantic City Rail Line. New York Waterway ferries were suspended.

In recent days, a storm system blanketed parts of the Midwest, with some areas getting the most snow in several years. Ohio, Washington, D.C., and parts of Virginia also received snow.

Snow and cold in Washington led President Joe Biden to postpone a visit to the State Department that had been planned for Monday. A White House official said Sunday night that the visit would be rescheduled for later in the week when the agency’s staff and diplomats could more safely commute to attend.

The U.S. Senate also delayed a vote on President Biden's nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, due to the weather. The Senate will also vote on Biden's nominee to lead the Transportation department, Pete Buttigieg, on Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.