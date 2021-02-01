LONGWOOD, Fla. — Two toddlers who were pulled out of a retention pond after a call about a drowning Sunday night have died, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office says.
Davielle Sparks, 3, and her brother, 2-year-old David, were found in the pond near Lake Brantley Drive and Wekiva Springs Road.
Crews from the Sheriff's Office and Seminole County Fire transported them to a hospital.
There's no sign of foul play at this time, a Sheriff's Office spokesman said Monday.
Check back for updates on this developing story.