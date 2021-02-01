PIQUA, Ohio — People seeing a big green trailer in a parking lot just off Main Street in Piqua may not think it’s much of anything, but in reality it might just be the future of farming.

Inside is found the brother and sister team of Britt Decker and Laura Jackson, who come from a family of farmers, but what they’re doing is anything but the traditional definition of farming.

“As we were getting older, we were looking at a way to learn something new, have a healthier lifestyle and bring something really great to our community,” said Britt Decker, co-owner of Fifth Season Farming.

That led to the creation of Fifth Season Farm — a hydroponic farm with smart technology in a climate-controlled environment.

But just because it’s high tech doesn’t mean it’s exactly easy.

“There is a lot of challenge,” Jackson said. “We call it more of a laboratory sometimes than a farm. So keeping that perfect day every day is a little bit tricky.”

Jackson said they have to make sure the system waters the crops every 35 minutes, but they only use five gallons of water per day.

The trailer is also enriched with carbon dioxide for optimal growing under red and blue LED lighting.

“So that is tricky, keeping everything clean, filters clean, everything so the farm is pristine,” Jackson said. “We don’t have any spots, we have no bugs, it’s just a pristine environment.”

That allows them to grow without GMOs or pesticides.

“We get a beautiful product, we know what to predict,” Jackson said. “We can say 50-55 days like we said for most lettuces, radishes about 28 days. And so we can predict what we’re growing each cycle, and then we get a beautiful product based on that environment that we’re creating.”

The controlled environment is the biggest advantage compared to traditional farming methods because it allows them to grow in all seasons.

“All year round, and if it rains or if you have too much water in traditional farming you maybe lose a crop that year,” Jackson said. “I have an eight-week cycle. If I have something happen within a week or two weeks, I can out a new crop up. That makes it really wonderful, I’m not suspect to the weather.”

“I don’t think this is going to replace traditional farming,” Decker said. “But this container gives us so much flexibility with what we can grow. We can custom grow in a very short turn around for restaurants, caterers, and our customers.”

Fifth Season Farm is only in its infancy as a company, but so far the siblings are encouraged by the results.

“Excited to be a part of something new in the community,” Jackson said. “Piqua is trying to do a lot of things to move forward, farm-to-table is a really big buzzword. And so we love being a part of that.”

To learn more about their operation or to purchase their products, visit their website.