CLEVELAND — Tim Clymer loves dogs, so much so that he focused a new project on them.

"Their loyalty, companionship," said Tim Clymer the co-owner of Bark and Brew. “They can be your best friend and not judge you for your shortcomings.”

It was his own dog that led Clymer and his partner, Zach Walker, to opening their own doggy daycare and boarding company.

"So when we started Barklyn Heights, we had two dogs at the time and one of them had severe separation anxiety, so we had to find a solution aside from leaving him home every day so he could destroy stuff,” Clymer said. “So we found the world of dog daycare for him and it was a good way for him to get some energy out during the day and bring him home and he's tired. You have a couple of days where you can get away with leaving him home alone then. So that really got us into the concept of doggy daycare."

Now Clymer and Walker are attacking a new project. One designed with humans and their best buds in mind.

"We don't have a lot of dog parks in the area, even outdoors,” he said. “So it's a walkable community, but we don't have a lot of spaces where you can take your dog to run around and be free. So this concept of an indoor dog park seemed interesting just because the weather in Northeast Ohio we're all familiar with it. It can be downright miserable at times."

It's called Bark and Brew, and is set to open in downtown Cleveland this summer. The park will feature several amenities for the furry guests including a doggy daycare and a pool.

"We're looking to have a splash pad in there. So there will be a button where you can activate some fountains for your dog to play around in the water, and then we'll also have a self-groom dog wash station,” Clymer said. “You may see them in some local pet stores but it's just a place where you can give your dog a bath. All the pieces, parts, shampoo, vacuum it's all in one place so it's a nice convenient way to wash your dog without making a mess at home."

And there's even an area for their human companions.

"We're looking to offer about 15 self-pour taps similar to a couple of bars downtown. Where humans can grab a drink, socialize with each other while their dogs are socializing with their dog friends."

The park will be free for humans, though anyone wanting a drink will have to purchase them through a re-loadable card. The company has applied for a liquor license and said they'll have it before they open. As for dogs, there is a cost to get in, and there will also be measures put in place to make sure all the dogs are safe.

"There will be a variety of shot requirements,” Clymer said. “We'll get those on our website probably in the next month or so, and we're also sort of weighing the evaluation process trying to assess the temperament of the dog before we allow them to run freely in the group. We want to avoid issues as much as possible and that starts at the beginning. You make sure that they're safe and vaccinated and a good fit for that environment."

Clymer said he's looking forward to opening up and giving humans and their dogs a fun place to socialize.

"We enjoy spending time with our dog and know others do, so want to give them a place where they'll be comfortable and want to stay around for ​a while."