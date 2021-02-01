You can’t get much luckier than Idahoan Bryan Moss.

Last Thursday, Moss became the first winner of the Idaho Lottery Scratch Game $250,000 Crossword after buying a ticket from an ExtraMile convenience store. But it wasn’t the first, or even the second time Moss has picked a winning ticket — in fact, this was his sixth time winning an Idaho lottery.

According to an official Idaho Lottery press release, last week’s prize was by far Moss’ biggest to date.

“I’m proud to help support Idaho public schools, that’s really why I play,” Moss said in a statement, adding that he intends on putting his latest winnings aside for his daughter’s education.

Moss also shared a photo of his winning ticket to Facebook, reiterating that he was "proud to help support Idaho schools."

The Idaho Lottery has awarded $961.5 million in dividends to Idaho public schools and buildings since its inception in 1989, per a press release. The system was “created specifically to benefit Idaho public schools, State-owned facilities and parks,” the organization says.

For their part in selling the winning ticket, ExtraMile will receive $20,000 from the Idaho Lottery.