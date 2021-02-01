CLEVELAND — Balaton Restaurant in Cleveland has been a staple in Shaker Square for more than 50 years. General manager George Ponti said it's a family restaurant with the staff made of mostly family.

"When grandma and our uncle, Luis, retired, that was about ’96-‘97 and the next generation took over the restaurant," said Ponti.

When the restaurant was facing closure because of the lasting impacts of COVID-19 and less business, Ponti and his family knew they had to do something to save it.

"We were very modest about it,” Ponti said. “Almost shy that oh we don't dare to do anything like this because what will people think if we start putting out the laundry. We did, and they didn't seem to mind."

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money to cover rent and other bills from 2020 that they fell behind on. The GoFundMe was set up with a goal of $60,000. Within 10 days, the goal was met with the fund now sitting at more than $65,000.

"Not only GoFundMe was a vehicle for immediate help by our customer base and people whoever knows these kinds of international foods and the foodies, but also our takeout orders,” Ponti said. “The amount of takeout orders became more solid and near constant. Our dining room of course is very limited right now, because we can only seat less than half of the dining room, but even the dining room is getting little more visitors than it did the past 10 months."

Balaton isn't the only restaurant in Ohio turning to crowdfunding to keep their doors open. A restaurant near Columbus, Cafe Creekside faced a similar fate. They too are fundraising on GoFundMe to save their business.

Ponti hopes people continue to support small businesses.

"What we were trying to put out that people have to understand is that these small family operations being restaurants, beauty shops, or other small stores in the area, clothing stores, they will not be around long if people somehow do not support," Ponti said.

Ponti said he's grateful for the support the community has shown his restaurant.

"It was neighbors. Tall and short,” he said. “There were young kids who came to the back door and said we only have $5 but we would like to give it to you because you need it and grandma told us that the restaurant is in trouble, but next time when we have some money saved we are going to bring it."