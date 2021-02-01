Actress Evan Rachel Wood alleged on Instagram that ex-partner Marilyn Manson “horrifically abused” her for years when the two were a couple in the mid-2000s.

The “Kajillionaire” star met Manson, an alternative rock musician, over a decade ago, when she was 18 and the singer was in his 30s, according to a 2016 profile in Rolling Stone Magazine. The two had an on-and-off relationship for several years, and were briefly engaged in 2010 before breaking things off permanently.

“The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson,” Wood wrote on Instagram Monday. “He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission.”

“I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander, or blackmail,” the post continued. “I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent.”

Wood, now 33, has long been open about the abuse she suffered at the hands of a former partner, but never revealed their identity until now.

In 2018, the actress testified in front of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security and Investigations in support of the Sexual Assault Survivors’ Bill of Rights Act. During the hearing, Wood detailed the horror she experienced at the hands of a partner, which she said included "sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had proven my love for them."

"My experience with domestic violence was this: Toxic mental, physical and sexual abuse which started slow but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body," Wood said at the hearing.

In 2018, Wood was encouraging all 50 states to implement the Sexual Assault Survivor’s Bill of Rights Act. The bill was signed into federal law by then-President Barack Obama in 2016, and gives assault survivors increased legal protections, including the option receive a rape kit free-of-charge and to preserve all evidence for the duration of the statute of limitations.

But the law, which only applies to federal cases and was intended as a framework for state legislatures, has only been implemented in a handful of states; Massachusetts, Oregon, and Virginia have passed their own version of the bill.

“This bill is just one step in the right direction of setting the bar higher for what is right and what the standard will be that we set for society,” Wood said in her testimony. “It's the safety net that may help save someone's life one day. It's called progress and it starts here.”

At the time, Wood did not name Manson as her abuser. Fellow actress Patricia Arquette tweeted at the time that Manson himself copped to abusive behavior in a 2009 article with Spin, specifically citing his breakup with Wood.

"Every time I called her that day — I called 158 times — I took a razor blade and I cut myself on my face or on my hands," Manson told the outlet in 2009 of his relationship with Wood, adding: "I wanted to show her the pain she put me through. It was like, 'I want you to physically see what you’ve done.'" The musician also added he had “fantasies every day about smashing (Wood’s) skull in with a sledgehammer."

When asked about those comments in a November 2020 interview with Metal Hammer, the musician reportedly hung up the phone and refused to answer questions. A spokesperson later told the magazine Manson’s previous comments merely amounted to “a theatrical rock star interview promoting a new record, and not a factual account.”

The article also asked Manson about Wood’s 2018 testimony in front of Congress, to which his representatives answered: “Personal testimony is just that, and we think it's inappropriate to comment on that,” adding there "are also numerous articles over multiple years where Evan Rachel Wood speaks very positively about her relationship with Manson."

Manson’s team has "categorically denied: all allegations of abuse in the past, according to a report from Vanity Fair.

Spectrum News has reached out to representatives for Marilyn Manson for comment.