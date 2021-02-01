DURHAM, N.C. — Gineen Cargo is on a mission to empower every body.

She was inspired to open Gavin Christianson Bridal after her own wedding experience.



"When I went looking for my gown, I walked into a store and the first thing they told me was, 'We don't have anything in your size,'" Cargo says.

Cargo got married in 2011 after starting her career as a wedding planner. Now, she is on a mission to not only make a bride's experience memorable, but also to make them comfortable, regardless of size.



She opened her store on historic Parrish Street, also known as "Black Wall Street."



Black Wall Street is a four-block section of Durham where Black-owned businesses thrived in the late 18th and 19th centuries. Cargo says she is excited to make an impact and lay the foundation for future entrepreneurs.



"It's about building a legacy, and it's about building an opportunity that hopefully will live for generations," Cargo says.



