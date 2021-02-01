TAMPA, Fla. — ﻿If the public’s response to our story last week about the young Bucs fan is any indication, you already know about Julian Casillas and his homemade Bucs jersey.

He decorated it using sticky notes. Apparently, his story stuck to the hearts of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Team mascot Captain Fear showed up at Julian‘s school with a special message from Bucs player Jason Pierre-Paul — special gifts.

“Hey hey what’s going on Julian! This is your boy Jason Pierre-Paul from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Man I see you’ve been making homemade jerseys with, you know some stickers and stuff. We got to do better than that. We’re going to give you your own special Jason Pierre-Paul jersey man and I appreciate you being a real real huge Bucs for supporter!”

Seeing Julian‘s dream come true is a gift everyone gets. Especially his teacher, who is the one who first told us about him.

“I just thought, he knows that I love him, he knows that his mom loves him and he knows that everybody at his school loves him,” Twin Lakes Elemtary physical education teacher Madi Chartand.

"But for a kid like that to be seen and loved by his community, I was like 'That’s what needs to happen.”

And as for Julian and the Bucs jersey, T-shirts, flags and footballs he received, he couldn’t be happier.

“I’m going to put it all on and wear it all at the same time!” Julian said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Spectrum Bay News 9 was alerted that a fake fundraising page was linking to our original story about the boy. We have reported it. As always, we advise you to use caution when using fundraising pages. We are not affiliated with any of them.