SAN ANTONIO — It’s not shocking news but Monday morning it was reported that Fiesta, San Antoni’s biggest annual party, has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The week-long celebration had been scheduled for April 15-25 but is now slated June 17-27, officials said.

“After consulting with the City of San Antonio and based on support from Metro Health, and Dr. Makary, Fiesta Commission’s consultant, we must announce that Fiesta San Antonio will be postponed to June,” a news release states.

Fiesta San Antonio, the city’s signature event, has an annual economic impact of roughly $340 million, draws more than 3 million people, and includes more than 100 events in and outside of San Antonio city limits.

Due to the nature of the event, maintaining safe social distancing measures would prove challenging. The event was canceled outright in 2020.

“The Fiesta Commission’s goal has always been to conduct Fiesta in 2021. The June dates have been selected so that Fiesta can continue its mission of supporting many local non-profit organizations, while maintaining its #1 priority, the health and safety of all Fiesta’s attendees, volunteers, staff, and community,” the news release continues.

The commission went on to say that the June version of Fiesta may not include all of the events you would typically find.