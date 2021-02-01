GREENSBORO, N.C. — Siembra N.C., a grassroots immigrant group, is keeping its focus on helping the Latinx community.

The group started the #pledgeyourcheck campaign after the first stimulus bill and is asking for people to continue to give.

The initial effort brought in $375,000 from about 500 donors.

“There’s no reason why everybody shouldn’t be getting assistance,” says Juan Miranda, organizing director of Siembra N.C. “It’s not only what people deserve, it’s what we all need to keep each other safe. So we can make choices like staying home, we need to be able to have a home. And if we don’t have an income, if we don’t have a flow of money, it’s hard to do that.”

The group has given direct cash payments to to more than 400 immigrant families who are not eligible for unemployment or federal stimulus money.

“It’s been really hard,” says Elvia Ruiz, a member of Siembra N.C. “It’s been really hard to have the money to pay the rent, to have the money to pay for the power bill. Even at work, I went from working five days to working two days to working one day.”

“It was really great to get that assistance,” Ruiz says. “To really feel that there is someone out there that is willing to stand up with us and work with us to help us.”

Several local leaders, like Durham’s mayor pro tem and a council member, have endorsed this effort.

You can donate here.