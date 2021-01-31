GREENSBORO, N.C. — A private jet aviation company in North Carolina is saving lives statewide.

Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer. As the global leader in blood stem cell transportation, Be The Match helps patients find their donor match and delivers their cure from across the country and the world. After donor's cells are collected, they are transported within 24 to 48 hours by a volunteer courier to a patient's bedside. CEO of Jet It, Glenn Gonzale, says that's where they come in.



"There are so many ways we can contribute as a company. Some companies contribute their time and resources, they contribute volunteers. This is just one more way for Jet It to participate in our community, with our local citizens. At the end of the day, it's about enriching lives and what better way to enrich someone's life by giving them more of it," Gonzales says.



Transplant timing is always critical. The COVID-19 pandemic has created new challenges and costs for delivering cures. Jet It hopes it can help Be The Match overcome some of these obstacles to help give someone a life.



Donor Melody Kramersays it's fantastic to see businesses step up to the plate during these unprecedented times.



"Flying on commercial flights right now is difficult and with COVID, the more precautions we can take to ensure these materials get the patient safely and the people transporting it are safe, I think it's wonderful and I'm happy they're doing that," Kramer says.



Be The Match is always looking for donors to help offer hope to someone dying from cancer. If you're interested in being part of the registry, you can click here.