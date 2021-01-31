ORLANDO, Fla. – Latino Leadership teamed up with The Florida Division of Emergency Management to provide 500 vaccines at the Azalea Park United Methodist Church on Sunday to those in the Latino community.

The vaccines were for health care workers and seniors.

Carmen Arenas Hernandez, who lives in Orlando, received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine alongside her husband, mother and a friend.

“They have been very, helpful very easy painless coming here,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez said it’s a relief because her and family members have had a hard a time getting an appointment here in Central Florida.

“It's been difficult to sign up on the internet, so it was easier this way,” she said.

Marucci Guzman, the executive director of Latino leadership, helped coordinate Sunday's event for the Latino community.

“Whether its impediments because of technology, whether it's not understanding the language our seniors are being left behind so to be able to do this on behalf of our community is a big deal,” Guzman said.

The organization is hoping they can continue working with The Florida Division of Emergency Management to provide more events like the one Sunday.