BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a deputy-involved shooting in Brevard County. According to a release from the Brevard County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a residence on Grant Avenue in Cape Canaveral around 3:30 a.m. Sunday due to a suspicious person outside the home.

Deputies were unable to locate anyone, but approximately 15 minutes later, they received a second call in reference to a suspicious person in the area of Ridgewood and Hayes Avenue. One of the responding deputies made contact with the reported suspicious man who officials say was attempting to conceal himself. The man then confronted the deputy and fired a gun multiple times at the deputy.

Another deputy who had also responded to the scene, fired his gun at the suspect. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Officials said the suspect was under an active injunction for protection against the original caller and is currently out on bond for a previous criminal charge.

While officials did not say if the deputy was injured, the release stated that the deputy who was shot at was also taken to the hospital for medical evaluation.

As far as charges go for the suspect, officials have not said yet if, or with what, he will be charged.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the sheriff's office at 321-633-8413.