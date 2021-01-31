TAMPA, Fla. – The massive NFL Experience in downtown Tampa is more than just a hot spot to get fans excited for the Super Bowl, it’s also a huge opportunity for local businesses.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, many companies like Event Show Productions have experienced financial difficulties.

Owner Dorene Collier has kept the business going for more than 30 years, but this year has been different and difficult.

Performances they had scheduled locally and all over the world were put on hold.

“They’re not doing large scale events anymore, our business has really declined quite a bit,” she said.

It’s been tough, but the community came through.

“Not until two or three weeks ago we were asked to do a proposal for the NFL,” she said.

The rest is history. Her team hits the stage every night as part of the NFL Experience.

“We’re very excited they chose us to do technology village, we’re the only entertainment in technology village and providing quite a bit for the stage,” Collier said.

Performers out front aren’t the only ones putting in hours. Behind the scenes crews work endless hours to prepare and to keep COVID protocols in check. It’s not easy to disinfect all those colorful costumes every night.

“Especially with the ones that are the LED lights and stuff like that. It takes a lot to keep them working, going all night, and keeping them clean and sanitized,” Wardrobe and Casting expert Trish Meade said.

“It’s really been a great, satisfying opportunity for us and sort of a light at the end of the tunnel that you can see things are starting to come back a little bit and people are wanting to go out and experience and feel connected and feel the energy of being part of a team and a community,” Collier said.