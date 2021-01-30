ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — UCF on Friday terminated a faculty member who caused an uproar over the summer after reportedly posting "racist" comments on social media, but officials did not blame his dismissal on those posts.

In a Notice of Termination sent to associate psychology professor Dr. Charles Negy, UCF said, “The university is terminating your employment for misconduct at the close of business today, January 29, 2021.”

The Notice of Termination, signed by Interim Dean of Sciences Tosha Dupras, said Negy:

Created a hostile learning environment for students through discriminatory harassment

Violated UCF’s Employee Code of Conduct with his conduct in the classroom

Deterred students from filing complaints about his classroom conduct

Failed to report that a student disclosed to him that she had been sexually assaulted by one of his teaching assistants in February 2014 and instead of directing the victim to appropriate university resources, discouraged her from reporting the incident and advised her to be more conscientious when choosing her friends

The Notice of Termination said, “Your unacceptable professional conduct… has resulted in a complete loss of the trust the university must place in its faculty.”

UCF officials said the university completed a months-long investigation after a series of complaints from current and former students regarding Negy and his conduct in the classroom. The school sent him a notice of intent to terminate his employment on January 13.

The investigation also followed a series of tweets in the wake of the George Floyd protests, notably one in which Negy said: "Black privilege is real: Besides affirm. action, special scholarships and other set asides, being shielded from legitimate criticism is a privilege. But as a group, they're missing out on much needed feedback."

The tweets sparked anger and led to the trending hashtag "#UCFfirehim."

UCF at the time condemned the tweets and pledged to investigate whether Negy's views translated into discrimination in the classroom, while also affirming his First Amendment rights.

A statement issued by Assistant Vice President of Communications Chad Binette said:

“We support the First Amendment rights of everyone in our campus community to freely express their opinions, even those that some find objectionable. We also value faculty members' right to academic freedom to present subjects forthrightly and responsibly, even when those discussions involve comments that some consider offensive.

Faculty and staff members have a responsibility to not create a discriminatory hostile environment, which violates the university's nondiscrimination policy and code of conduct. UCF is committed to a culture of inclusive excellence, and we do not tolerate discrimination against any students or employees.”

The school said the UCF Office of Institutional Equity spoke with more than 300 people and reviewed hundreds of documents and audio clips.

Negy, who was not teaching classes in the spring semester, was given the opportunity to file a response to the notice of intent to terminate by January 25 and he did so on January 19, a UCF spokesman said.

In the Notice of Termination, Dupras wrote, “That response has been carefully reviewed. However, nothing that you have submitted leads the university to conclude that terminating your employment would be erroneous.”

The decision is subject to the grievance procedure defined in UCF’s collective bargaining agreement with the teachers' union.