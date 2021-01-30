OVIEDO, Fla. – Seminole County continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines to people 65 and older, and about 2,000 made their way to the Oviedo Mall on Saturday.

What You Need To Know Seminole County administers second dose of COVID-19 vaccine



About 2,000 people received their second and final dose Saturday



Demand remains high for the vaccine

Saturday was only for people scheduled to receive their second and final dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Seminole county health leaders said that is because of the limited supplies they are receiving from the state.

“I feel great. I won the lottery without the money,” said Bob Wieselberg who received his second dose Saturday.

Wieselberg is a 69-year-old teacher who works in Orange County. He was concerned about his health so he has been teaching virtually since March.

“I have been waiting, I been waiting trust me, so this is amazing,” he said.

Now, he’s excited to get back in the classroom with his students in just a couple of weeks.

“I can see them, I can hear them, online you don't see and hear them it's all chat box, so it's going to be great,” he said.

Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said the county has administered more than 30,000 total doses since they started receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines from the state.



Demand remains high, and next week the county is expecting only 1,900 new first doses.

“We are continually asking the state of Florida to increase our allocations, and hope they will be able to increase our allocation and fully utilize the building as it was meant to be, but right now we are getting low quantities of the vaccine into the community,” Harris said.