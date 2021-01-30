FLORIDA — Another coronavirus vaccine may soon get FDA approval. Johnson and Johnson has released Phase 3 trial results and plans to soon file for emergency use authorization.

Dr. Michael Muszynski, Professor Emeritus at FSU College of Medicine explained, “The release of this vaccine would be an important development because it would add more vaccination capability in our country, and its one dose requirement would make more people vaccinated maybe even quicker than the other two vaccines.”

So far, with an efficacy rate of 66% worldwide, it’s less effective than Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines (which have efficacy rates 92% and 95% respectively) but is promising in preventing severe illness or death.

According to information released by Johnson & Johnson, for trial participants in the U.S., the vaccine had a 72% efficacy rate.

“It’s at about 72% in preventing the severe and moderate disease which is kind of akin to the Flu vaccine,” Muszynski said. “72% isn't bad for me because even if you were hospitalized in that subgroup that wasn't totally protected, your chance of getting into an ICU or dying is almost nil in the study that was recently done.”

Vaccines may be part of the solution to getting through the pandemic, but the problem for so many people like Melbourne resident Sandra Raymond is actually getting one.

“There’s no vaccine,” she said. “I don’t understand this, and the Publix website to get on to me is totally ridiculous.”

After weeks of calls, attempts to sign up online, and having appointments canceled, still no luck yet for Raymond.

“I’m 78. I have a bunch of medical problems and one of my neighbors does. We really should be getting that vaccine now not in March,” she said.

She’s hopeful Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine will eventually increase access, but at this point Raymond isn’t worried about the brand. She’s just trying stay positive about securing a spot for a shot.

“It gives me hope up, until they called and told me for the third time that I’m pushed out again and they still don’t know when they are going to get it,” she said.

Dr. Muszynski said the mutations of the virus are a concern, but for now the vaccines are still effective in fighting them. However, the longer it takes to get people vaccinated, the more time the virus has to mutate and become more resistant.

“When you’re in line for your turn for the vaccine, I want you to get whatever vaccine is available and don't worry about which one it is,” he said.