TAMPA, Fla. – The Bucs in the Super Bowl means big bucks for locally owned sports stores.

Sportswear store Heads and Tails on Kennedy Blvd. has been busy all week, especially on Thursday, when their new Super Bowl merchandise arrived.

“People are congratulating us for doing it,” said co-owner Adam Snyder. “But we’re enjoying it. We’re having fun.”

He helped take over the store in July, right in the middle of the pandemic. That gamble has paid off. For example, he says the line of customers was wrapped around the building on Thursday.

“They thought we were crazy. But everyone knows what’s happened to Tampa sports over the past several months,” Snyder said.

Other local shops are seeing a Bucs boost too.

Tamp Bay Sports, located at Tampa International Airport, is locally owned. Partner Robert Torres says the past 12 months were rough at the airport for sales. Now, he’s seeing business tick up. (In fact, you don’t need an airline ticket to get to the shop. It’s open to the public.)

“This has been a tremendous shot in the arm in terms of sales,” Torres said.

That shot in the arm has meant a lot to business owners dealing with the fallout of the pandemic.

Love seeing local businesses have success thanks to the #SuperBowl. Tara Reinhart owns Front Door Designs. Her #GoBucs wreaths are in high demand for the big game! @BN9 pic.twitter.com/807OL5qHfP — Tim Wronka (@TimWronka) January 29, 2021

Snyder said this past week alone at Heads and Tails was bigger than their Christmas sales were.

“Everyone’s excited. We get everyone from old fans to new fans. It’s been fun,” Snyder said.

Both stores say they’re continuing to get new merchandise in daily if there’s items you’re looking for.