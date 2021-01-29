VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are coming to a public distribution site for the first time in Volusia County next week. Those that waited in line at the Daytona Stadium will be among first seniors in the area to have received both shots.

“Oh I feel terrific," said Allan Burnworth, who is scheduled to get his second dose on Monday. "My wife and I both feel terrific.”

Burnworth got his first dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on January 4th.

“When I got the first one it was such a big relief, knowing that we have a little bit of protection,” said Burnworth.

Burnworth and his wife were one of hundreds of seniors who waited overnight at the beginning of the month for their shot at getting one of the 2,000 doses administered on a first come first serve basis on January 4th and 5th.

“We were fortunate, we got our shots and it only took us 17 and-a-half hours, thats all we spent, just 17 and-a-half,” said Burnworth, laughing.

Next week, 28 days later, those seniors will return to the stadium.

According to the health department, only those who were vaccinated at the stadium earlier this month will be vaccinated with the second dose on Monday and Tuesday. They have been given appointments with specific times to arrive, spread out across the days. The health department says they will be checked in at the gate and then get in place to be vaccinated.

Burnworth said he was worried it would be first come, first served again, but is happy with the change.

“My goodness, you can’t believe the relief and the relaxation, it just makes you feel good,” said Burnworth.

According to the health department, more than 40,000 people in Volusia County have been vaccinated — with only 8,000 of them having received their second dose. Burnworth feels for those that weren’t as lucky as him.

“People are just having trouble getting this and I really feel bad for them, I feel so bad,” he said.

While he expects some mild symptoms, Burnworth explained that he is excited to get it over with and hopes many others in Volusia can soon follow suit.

“I wish everybody could go out there and get their shot right now,” said Burnworth.

A spokesperson for Volusia County said they are hoping to announce more vaccination events soon.

When it comes to transferring appointments to someone else — the county says they do not encourage that, they are facilitating it to help those who have been able to get vaccinated somewhere else, like Public, before their state appointment time.